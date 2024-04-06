New York Earthquake: Here's how netizens dealt with the aftershocks — with memes

New York and New Jersey were shaken by an earthquake on April 5, measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, followed by an aftershock, as per a Reuters report.

"If there is an aftershock, people are encouraged to drop and cover and to hold, drop to the floor, cover your neck, and hold onto something that is sturdy," New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated, as quoted by CNN.

Hochul further advised residents to exercise caution, especially around buildings, particularly high rises. She urged individuals to leave their homes if they hear shifting or unusual noises and to inspect their residences for any damage, including walls, doors, floors, windows, as well as water and gas lines.

Minimal Damage Reported

Despite the quake, there were no reports of significant damage to infrastructure, nor were there any reports of injuries, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Addressing the public, Adams reassured residents, stating, "New Yorkers should go about their normal day. First responders are working to make sure the city is safe."

Adams confirmed that school buildings are safe for students, advising them to remain in school. Furthermore, flights at the Newark Liberty International Airport have resumed operations after being temporarily halted due to the earthquake.

Epicentre Details

The quake, which occurred at 10:23 am (ET), had its epicentre near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, approximately 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The epicentre was located in Tewksbury, central New Jersey, around 40 miles west of New York City, with a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles).

According to the US Geological Survey, Friday's earthquake marks the third-largest recorded quake in the Northeastern United States in the last 50 years. The largest recorded earthquake in the region occurred in 2002, measuring 5.3 magnitude, near New York's Au Sable Forks.

Here's How The Internet Responded

From jokes about the aftershock, the second quake, a “sequence" of natural disasters, recalling of cartoon references and the historical significance of the quakes, Twitter was abuzz with memes after the earthquake.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!