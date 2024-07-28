A New York woman has claimed that she found blood spots inside a Burger King food packet which she had bought for her daughter.

A woman in New York found her child's freshly prepared meal at Burger King splattered with blood from inside. While sharing the horrifying incident on social media, the woman claimed that her daughter took a few bites of the food, assuming the red substance to be tomato ketchup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New York resident Tiffany Floyd shared the incident on Facebook and took the matter to the senior representatives of the American fast food chain. The company has issued an apology and has also assured to compensate Tiffany and pay her daughter's medical bills as she took a few bites of the food wrapped in the blood-stained food packet.

While sharing a post on Facebook about the incident, Tiffany Floyd wrote, “Burger King count your freaking days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her Facebook post, Tiffany explained how she wanted to enjoy a happy meal with her daughter. After purchasing the packet, she handed it over to her daughter letting her open the packet by herself. After some time, her daughter complained that the food had ketchup, which she didn't want. After checking the food, Tiffany realised that the ketchup was actually blood, shared Tiffany in her Facebook post.

“I’m out doing running around with the kids and Tay wanted a happy meal so i stop and i usually take her food out for her but today i just gave her the bag than i hear “mommy there’s ketchup and i didn’t want ketchup" so i take it back to see if they messed up our order and its BLOOD!!!" Tiffany wrote on her Facebook post.

Tiffany Floyd claimed she found blood inside a Burger King food packet in her Facebook post.

“There’s blood all over her food and inside the bag … i called Burger King because i knew if i went back there I’d end up in jail and the manager calmly goes “ya our one guy cut his hand , if you come back I’ll refund you the money “ WHAT!!! So now im waiting for tays doctor to call me back to see if i have to take her to the hospital to get blood work . I AM LIVID!!!!" she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where did the blood come from? After the incident, Floyd immediately called the establishment and claimed that the Burger King manager admitted that one of the cooks had cut his hand and was bleeding. The manager also apologised for the inconvenience and provided a refund for the food. The next thing Floyd did was to contact her daughter's paediatrician, who told her that her daughter needed to undergo blood tests regularly to check for any side effects of consuming the food, the woman told The New York Post.

Burger King's reaction to the incident The company issued a statement and said that it was “deeply upset" with the incident.

“We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger and, upon noticing, immediately stepped away. We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning," NYP quoted the company's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

