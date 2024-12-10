Chef Vijaya Kumar's Semma in New York, the only Indian cuisine outlet with a Michelin Star, has retained the honour for a second year, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The South Indian cuisine restaurant, which earned fame for its delicious and unique menu, retained the Michelin Star, considered to be an all round symbol of excellence. To earn and retain honour, restaurants must show consistent ambience, food and service, it added.

Celebrations Abound Semma's official account on Instagram, celebrated the news, writing: "We're thrilled and honored to announce that @semmanyc has retained its Michelin Star for a second year! Many thanks to @michelinguide @michelininspectors for continuing to recognize the hard work that @chef.vijayakumar and our entire team puts into every moment. We're continually indebted to our community that continues to show up for what we believe in- #unapologeticfoods. Here's to another great year!" (sic)

Noted food critic Vir Sanghvi took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to congratulate the restaurant for its feat. "Congratulations to the amazing Chef Vijay for retaining his Michelin star for Semma in New York. Congratulations also to Chintan Pandya & Roni. Mazumdar who run the group behind Semma" (sic)

About Semma Chef Kumar was born and raised in the small town of Natham in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. He attended culinary school in Tiruchy and graduated in 2001, as per the HT report. Prior to Semma, he ran two restaurants called 'Dosa' and 'Rasa' in San Francisco. Rasa gained a Michelin Star before closing in 2015, it added.

Along with Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya of Unapologetic Foods, Kumar started Semma (means Awesome in English), which promised to be "authentic south Indian food" and "not toned down for the New York crowd", the report said.