New York or Bengaluru? Techie praises IT park infrastructure, wonders when will Pune's Hinjewadi get the same

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has gone viral on Instagram after posting a tongue-in-cheek video comparing a city IT park to New York, leaving social media users amused and impressed.

The clip, shared by creator Sagar Sonawane, shows him dressed in business formals and wearing his official Cognizant ID card as he walks through a modern IT park in Bengaluru. Speaking in Marathi, Sonawane jokingly claims that he is working from a tech hub in New York rather than India.

As the video progresses, he highlights the park’s sleek infrastructure, including a foot overbridge fitted with escalators that allows pedestrians to cross busy roads without dealing with traffic. He also points to the greenery around the area, describing the space as organised, clean and pedestrian-friendly.

“Guys, I’m in New York’s IT park. To cross the road, they have escalators. Look at the roads and the greenery,” he says in the video, before delivering the punchline: “This is not New York. This is Bengaluru.”

While appreciating the city’s infrastructure, Sonawane also adds a humorous aside, wondering when similar facilities would be seen in Pune—another major IT hub—prompting playful reactions from viewers across cities.

The video quickly resonated with viewers online, triggering a lively debate around urban infrastructure and workplace design in Indian cities. Many social media users applauded Bengaluru’s modern, pedestrian-friendly planning, with several noting that features such as foot overbridges and escalators significantly ease daily commuting. Some commenters joked that parts of the city now resemble international tech hubs, blurring the lines between Indian and global workspaces.

Others used the moment to compare Bengaluru with Pune, especially the Hinjewadi IT corridor. One user quipped that they had not left Bengaluru in a decade despite family pressure to move to Pune. Another remarked that Hinjewadi’s development could still take decades due to governance challenges, while a third humorously warned viewers to visit the “New York IT Park” during the monsoon. Some pointed out that Hinjewadi is not a gated IT park and therefore cannot offer similar infrastructure, while a few comments defended Bengaluru as a city whose value becomes apparent only after experiencing work life there.

As of the latest update, the reel has crossed 1.56 lakh views and continues to rack up comments, with users calling the comparison both relatable and entertaining.

