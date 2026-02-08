New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Fans call it ‘one-sided' as Kiwis win T20 World Cup opener

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: New Zealand’s five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai triggered a flood of reactions online, with fans dissecting everything from pitch conditions to Afghanistan’s much-debated bowling strategy.

Chasing 183, New Zealand wrapped up the contest in 17.5 overs, finishing with Daryl Mitchell (25 off 14) and Mitchell Santner (17 off 8) unbeaten. While the chase began with early jitters, social media users were quick to note how comfortably the Kiwis recovered.

“Hard luck Afghanistan. A completely one-sided match! Despite losing two quick wickets early on, New Zealand made the chase look easy and finished the game with ease.”

Much of the online praise centred on Tim Seifert, whose 65 off 42 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, anchored the chase and shifted momentum decisively. Fans also highlighted Glenn Phillips for his aggressive 42 off 25 deliveries that kept the pressure firmly on Afghanistan.

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan had put up a competitive 182/6, powered by Gulbadin Naib’s 63. However, netizens felt the total fell short on a surface that did not offer much assistance to spin — a recurring theme across timelines.

One blunt post read: “NEW ZEALAND THRASH AFGHANISTAN, CHASE DOWN 183 IN JUST 18 OVERS! No spin-friendly track, no party for Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan’s bowling choices and execution came under sharp scrutiny as the chase unfolded. While Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets, several fans felt the attack failed to live up to its reputation on a Chennai pitch that played truer than expected.

Another user summed it up by saying, “Impressive win by NZ. Despite losing two wickets in succession early on, chased down a stiff target with aplomb. Afghanistan are always a threat, but their bowling didn’t quite live up to reputation in defending 182.”

Earlier reactions during the match had reflected far more tension, with fans predicting a tight finish and praising Lockie Ferguson’s early double strike. However, once New Zealand settled, online sentiment shifted decisively in their favour.

The strong turnout at the M Chidambaram Stadium — despite it being a non-India fixture — also drew praise, reinforcing Chennai’s reputation as a venue that embraces high-quality cricket regardless of teams involved.