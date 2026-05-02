Newly-installed charging station in Manali becomes dumping site, viral video ignites debate about civic sense

What was meant to make travel more convenient in the hills has instead triggered massive flak on social media . In the tourist town of Manali, the Himachal Pradesh government recently set up a public phone charging station to help visitors power their devices while exploring the region. However, within hours of its installation, the facility was reduced to a makeshift dumping ground.

The incident gained attention after an X user, Nikhil Saini, shared images highlighting the condition of the site. The pictures showed wrappers, disposable cups and other waste scattered around the charging point, rendering it unusable.

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He wrote, "Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin..." He also questioned whether initiatives like cleanliness drives can succeed if public behaviour remains unchanged.

Internet reacts, raises deeper concerns The post quickly drew strong reactions online. Many users pointed to a broader issue beyond just littering. One user commented, "People don't think it's their responsibility to clean up. They assume someone else will do it."

“If trash is left for convenience due to overflowing dustbins or lack of it, admin must add dustbins so that trash can be disposed properly," wrote another user.

Another linked the problem to rising tourist pressure, saying, "Too many tourists, poor infrastructure, no fear of rules... this is bound to happen." A separate remark asked, “Would people do this in their own homes?”

For many, the incident brought back concerns about India’s ongoing struggle with public hygiene. Reflecting this sentiment, one user wrote: “Once I saw a video of a world traveller saying that among all the countries he visited, India was the only one where garbage ends up around the bin, not in it. This just reminded me of that all over again. There must be a bin close to this point!! But…”

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Also Read | Tourists stranded in 15 km long traffic jams after record snowfall in Manali

A recurring issue in hill destinations The incident has once again highlighted challenges faced by popular hill stations like Shimla and Manali, which are known for their scenic beauty. Maintaining cleanliness in these areas often falls on local residents, who are frequently seen clearing waste left behind by visitors.

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