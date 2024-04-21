News Wrap: A look at the top news headlines from this week from April 15 to April 21.

News Wrap this Week: As we wrap up this week, a look at the top news headlines from from April 15 to April 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for Phase 1 ended with 62% turnout | 5 points India saw its first phase of voting for the mammoth Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, April 19. While a few areas in West Bengal and Manipur saw violence and exchange of gunfire, the first phase of polling was "largely peaceful across 21 States/UTs", the Elections Commission of India (ECI) said. The voting concluded by 6 pm in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, polling has been completed for 10 states/UTs, along with voting for state assemblies in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. These 10 states/UTs are Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. See more details here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD heatwave warning: AP, Bihar, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha sizzle The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts an increase in heatwave days across the country, with April expecting four to eight days against the normal one to three, PTI reported. The entire April-June period may witness 10-20 heatwave days, with certain regions facing over 20 days of scorching conditions.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Odisha and Vidharba are predicted to record more heatwave days, some even more than 20 days of the month. See full here

Elon Musk postpones India visit over 'very heavy Tesla obligations' Tesla CEO Elon Musk's highly anticipated visit to India has been temporarily put on hold. “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk said in a post on social media platform X, on April 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month Elon Musk on the X platform wrote, “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India," on April 10, 2024. More on this here

Iran warns Israel, 'Our next response will be at maximum level if...' Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on April 19 warned that the country will respond at an immediate and "maximum level" if Israel acts against its interests. He added that Iran was not planning to respond unless Israel launched a significant attack.

"If Israel wants to do another adventurism and acts against the interests of Iran, our next response will be immediate and will be at the maximum level, and will cause them to regret it," Amirabdollahian said in an interview with NBC News. See more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Question of life and death, conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail’, alleges AAP MP Sanjay Singh Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleged that there was a “conspiracy to kill" party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by denying him access to insulin for his type-2 diabetes, ANI reported.

"CM Kejriwal is not being given insulin. If a patient with diabetes is not given insulin on time, for that person, it becomes a question of life or death. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him. The people of Delhi will give a reply to this crime," Sanjay Singh told reporters. See full here

‘Causing harm or taking his life’: Why did Bishnoi gang target Salman Khan? Accused reveal details Mumbai Crime Branch officials said the duo accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence aimed to intimidate the superstar rather than “causing harm or taking his life", as per PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initial evidence and preliminary investigations suggest that Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were allegedly contracted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to execute the shooting, it added. Read more here

