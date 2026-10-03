‘Next year could be bad’: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath endorses grave warning for startup funding

It all started with an X user predicting the future of India’s startup scene in 2027. The post has now gone viral, probably after Nikhil Kamath’s approval.

The user wrote, “If you are a startup or a company looking to raise capital. Raise soon. This is probably the best time to do so. And get a lot of cash to keep you comfortable for a year or two. Be diligent in spending. The cash too can be invested into some liquid assets. Next year could be bad.”

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The Zerodha co-founder replied with a ‘100’ emoji, indicating that the prediction was 100% correct. Now, the reason why the prediction deserves more attention is that the user, whose X handle is @aravind, is known for his uncanny ability to predict the future.

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On 2 April 2025, he predicted, “I can predict, once the Russia-Ukraine peace deal is done, Trump will go after Venezuela hard with sanctions and try to take out Maduro. If everything fails, a false flag and direct bombing-invasion will happen. Why will the US do it? The answer is below for you.”

The ‘answer’ that he referred to was a map, showing Venezuela holding more than 302 billion barrels of oil.

The tweet got viral after, under US President Donald Trump’s command, US forces captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife in January 2026. Maduro now faces charges of narco-terrorism in US courts.

Social media reaction Nikhil Kamath is one of many people who responded to the startup prediction. When asked for advice for the common man, Aravind posted this:

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“Don't spend more than what you can afford. Live within your means. Don't take unnecessary loans. Try not to be in debt too much. Don't make risky investments.”

One user asked, “What is driving the expectation that next year could be bad....funding availability, valuations, or the broader macro environment??”

Aravind blamed it on the “broader macro environment”. According to him, fund-raising may turn hostile before the end of the next year.

One user asked if 2027 would see an “AI market correction” or “even a bubble burst”.

Also Read | Woman gives up US Green Card to return to India and build startup from scratch

“In 2027, there could be some geopolitical events that could set off selling in the markets, but blame it on AI. This will cause panic-selling and a crash in AI and tech stocks. Tech startups, that too the ones relying on AI, won't be able to raise easy money like now,” Aravind replied.

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Aravind’s X bio says that he talks about “issues long before they happen”. It also says that he sometimes gets into the higher consciousness, Turiya.

“I post conspiracies, and nothing I say is real. Don't believe anything I post,” the bio cautions.

Disclosure: Social media posts have been lightly edited for clarity and comprehension.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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