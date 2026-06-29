Neymar once again showed his humanitarian side as the Brazil football superstar reportedly donated USD 250,000 (approximately ₹2.36 crore) to support the victims of devastating twin earthquake in Venezuela that left many dead. Neymar is currently a part of the Brazil squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026 which is jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

According to a report at Venezuelan news outlet El Sumario.com, it said the funds will be used to provide immediate assistance to people affected by the emergency, including the supply of food, drinking water, medical supplies and temporary shelters.

Also Read | Caracas hit by strong aftershock as Venezuela reels from deadly quakes

"My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela," Neymar said as quoted by El Sumario.com, while expressing his hope that this contribution would bring strength and relief to the affected families.

1430 dead, 3238 injured in Venezuela earthquake

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What humanitarian efforts has Neymar been involved in following the Venezuela earthquake? ⌵ Neymar donated $250,000 to support victims of the Venezuela earthquake, with funds allocated for immediate assistance including food, water, medical supplies, and temporary shelters. 2 How has the earthquake in Venezuela impacted the country's population? ⌵ The devastating earthquake in Venezuela caused over 1,400 deaths and injured more than 3,200 people, leaving thousands displaced and exacerbating an already fragile healthcare system. 3 Why is Neymar's donation significant for Venezuela's earthquake relief efforts? ⌵ Neymar's contribution is significant as it helps provide essential relief to thousands affected by the disaster, highlighting the importance of international support during humanitarian crises. 4 What challenges are rescue teams facing in Venezuela following the earthquake? ⌵ Rescue teams in Venezuela are struggling with a shortage of heavy equipment and persistent aftershocks, complicating efforts to locate and assist survivors trapped in rubble. 5 How is Neymar's recovery progressing during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Neymar's recovery has shown significant improvement, allowing him to participate more actively in matches, including coming off the bench during Brazil's game against Scotland.

According to CNN, citing an update provided by Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, at least 1,430 people have died in the devastating twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday. He added that 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been displaced after losing their homes.

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors as the critical rescue window narrows, with operations being hindered by a shortage of heavy equipment and persistent aftershocks. Since the twin earthquakes--measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude--struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the country has experienced multiple aftershocks and smaller tremors, complicating ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Neymar in tears after making Brazil comeback

A strong aftershock struck Caracas and La Guaira Monday, AFP journalists reported, nearly five days after the double earthquake that has already claimed at least 1,450 lives. The aftershock was felt shortly after 7:00 am (1100 GMT), as the search continues for survivors of last Wednesday's quakes that rocked northern Venezuela and with fears for the safety of hundreds of buildings weakened by the tremors.

Canlo Ancelotti updates about Neymar's fitness Meanwhile, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said their star forward Neymar has made significant progress in his recovery and is now capable of playing for longer periods as the five-time world champions prepare for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Japan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ancelotti said Neymar's fitness has improved considerably over the past week. The 34-year-old Neymar, who missed the first two games of the FIFA World Cup, came off the bench in the closing stages in Brazil's comfortable victory against Scotland by 3-0.

"In the last week, his progress has been significant," Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters. Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more."