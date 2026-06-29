Neymar makes insane addition to his $8M watch collection; Brazilian football superstar's latest buy has 286 diamonds

Neymar's collection of luxury watches is not a secret anymore. The Brazilian superstar added another to his insane collection by splashing approximately one million dollars on his new watch during his day off from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 duty. Neymar is a part of the Brazilian squad that is currently in the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The former Barcelona star personally headed into the heart of New York City for his luxury shopping trip and was spotted at the Jacob & Co flagship store where he bought a Astronomia Dragon & Tiger 2 watch, the pictures of which he posted on Instagram. Interestingly, the watch is make of white gold and features an astonishing 286 diamonds.

Jacob & Co owner Jacob Arabo personally greeted Neymar at the shop. In fact, the watch costs one million dollars as said by Arabo in an Instagram video. With this latest addition, Neymar's watch collection is now understood to be worth more than eight million dollars, as per The Sun.

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What's so special in Astronomia Dragon & Tiger 2? The Astronomia Dragon & Tiger 2 is one-of-its-kind by Jacob and Co. It's not the price that makes it so special. Inside the case, it has double axis flying tourbillon, a spinning earth and a Jacob cut diamond moon. But the real show is the hand crafted dragon and tiger sculpture wrapped around the movement alongside depictions of planets made of sapphires and emeralds.

Among Neymar's collection is a limited edition Richard Mille RM 68-01 Cyril Kongo. Based on The Sun report, only 30 pieces exist globally and is worth approximately $2.11 million ( ₹19.94 crore). Besides, he collection includes half-a-dozen watches that cost more than

His collection also includes a Casino Tourbillon, an Opera Godfather, an Epic SF24 World Time Titanium and a Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, along with a few Rolexes and a two custom-made Batman pieces.

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Will neymar play in Brazil vs Japan? Coming back to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil are set to face Asian giants Japan in their round of 32 clash on Monday. However, Neymar is once again unlikely to start against Japan and is set to come on as a substitute.

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Having been picked despite nursing from a calf injury, Neymar missed Brazil's first two games in the group stages, before making his fourth World Cup appearance against Scotland which Brazil won 3-0. That was Neymar's return in national colours after exactly 981 days.

The last time Neymar played for Brazil before the Scotland game was in 2023 against Uruguay during the World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Brazil finished as toppers in Group C ahead of Morocco.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in