Amy Adams is captivating audiences with her latest role in "Nightbitch", a surreal and thought-provoking black comedy. Based on the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch explores themes of motherhood, transformation, and identity as Adams’ character grapples with a new and strange reality.

Plot of "Nightbitch" In Nightbitch, Amy Adams portrays a woman who gives up her career to become a stay-at-home mom, but her new suburban routine soon takes a surreal and unexpected twist. As she navigates the challenges of raising a toddler, she begins to confront strange, primal instincts and bizarre signs that suggest she may be transforming into a dog.

With its intriguing storyline and stellar performances, fans are eager to know when and where they can stream this highly anticipated film.

If you’re wondering whether "Nightbitch" is available on any streaming platforms or when it will be released, here’s all the essential information you need to know.

Nightbitch movie details Director: Marielle Heller (It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Based On: The 2021 novel Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

Genre: Black comedy

Produced By: Anne Carey, Marielle Heller, Amy Adams, Sue Naegle, Christina Oh, Stacy O’Neil

Who stars in Nightbitch? Amy Adams leads the cast in her transformative role as a woman grappling with motherhood and her surreal metamorphosis. Joining her are: Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden, Emmett Snowden, Mary Holland, Ella Thomas, Archana Rajan, Jessica Harper

When & where to watch the movie now?

The movie premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024.

Theatrical release: The movie had its US theatrical release on December 6, 2024. So, it will be available in theaters only.

Is it streaming on any OTT platforms? Nightbitch is currently not available for streaming or online viewing. The movie is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, a Disney-owned studio.

Some Searchlight films stream on Disney+, while most are available on Hulu in the US. The movie is expected to stream on either Hulu or Disney+, depending on the region.

To watch Nightbitch at home, viewers must wait for its digital release or its availability on Hulu.