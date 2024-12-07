Amy Adams is captivating audiences with her latest role in "Nightbitch", a surreal and thought-provoking black comedy. Based on the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch explores themes of motherhood, transformation, and identity as Adams’ character grapples with a new and strange reality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plot of "Nightbitch" In Nightbitch, Amy Adams portrays a woman who gives up her career to become a stay-at-home mom, but her new suburban routine soon takes a surreal and unexpected twist. As she navigates the challenges of raising a toddler, she begins to confront strange, primal instincts and bizarre signs that suggest she may be transforming into a dog.

With its intriguing storyline and stellar performances, fans are eager to know when and where they can stream this highly anticipated film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you’re wondering whether "Nightbitch" is available on any streaming platforms or when it will be released, here’s all the essential information you need to know.

Nightbitch movie details Director: Marielle Heller (It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Based On: The 2021 novel Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genre: Black comedy

Produced By: Anne Carey, Marielle Heller, Amy Adams, Sue Naegle, Christina Oh, Stacy O’Neil

Who stars in Nightbitch? Amy Adams leads the cast in her transformative role as a woman grappling with motherhood and her surreal metamorphosis. Joining her are: Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden, Emmett Snowden, Mary Holland, Ella Thomas, Archana Rajan, Jessica Harper {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When & where to watch the movie now?

The movie premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024.

Theatrical release: The movie had its US theatrical release on December 6, 2024. So, it will be available in theaters only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is it streaming on any OTT platforms? Nightbitch is currently not available for streaming or online viewing. The movie is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, a Disney-owned studio.

Some Searchlight films stream on Disney+, while most are available on Hulu in the US. The movie is expected to stream on either Hulu or Disney+, depending on the region.

To watch Nightbitch at home, viewers must wait for its digital release or its availability on Hulu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}