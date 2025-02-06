Nikhil Kamath - Bryan Johnson podcast: Mumbai techie offers to improve AQI at Zerodha office with ‘free installation’

A Mumbai techie, Abhinav Gupta, on Wednesday, February 5, offered to improve the Zerodha office's air quality index (AQI) after the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath's podcast showed American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson walking out midway due to poor air quality in India.

“Hi Nitin, I have been trying to get in touch with your team for fixing the air at Zerodhas office,” said Gupta in his post on platform X.

According to the social media post, the Mumbai techie allegedly did an indoor air quality (IAQ) test, which reportedly showed that the levels of carbon dioxide and particulate matter 2.5 exceeded the normal levels.

“We did an IAQ test and found excess CO2 and PM2.5; I am offering a free installation and a guarantee that AQI will be single digit,” said Gupta in his post on X.

After offering help with setting up some equipment which aims to reduce the AQI to single digits, Gupta highlighted that the online brokerage platform told him that they would get back to him on this, according to the post on X.

Bryan Johnson Podcast Earlier this week, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, in his latest episode of the WTF Podcast, featured American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who decided to wear a face mask to fight against India's air quality and later ended up walking out of the room midway through the podcast.

The podcast has gathered over half a million views in four days and sparked a debate on social media platforms about India's air quality situation.

Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath, in his post on the social media platform X, said that the podcast was recorded in Mumbai's Bandra, where the AQI was 160+.

The executive also highlighted that the AQI in Zerodha's J.P. Nagar Bengaluru office was at 120+.

“Imagine how much worse it might be in the busier parts of the city,” said Nithin Kamath.

Kamath cited the air quality of the US and Europe, where the AQI is below 50, to be considered good. “An AQI of 50 to 100 is moderate, 100 to 150 is poor, 150 to 200 is unhealthy, 200 to 250 is severe, and above 250 is hazardous,” said the Zerodha CEO.