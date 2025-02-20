’Do not listen to rich boys’: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar advises amid debate over Nikhil Kamath’s ’ghar ka khana’ post

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently made it to the headlines for his comments about how Indians are still addicted to ‘ghar ka khana’ (home-cooked food). However, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, seemingly aiming to take a dig at Kamath, advised netizens to “not listen to rich boys.”

"Do not listen to rich boys, eating at home is a healthy practice. One that can prevent many diseases, lead to sharing between communities, and deepen bond of love and security," Rujuta Diwekar posted on X.

Diwekar has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and has been the nutritionist to Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and even Anil Ambani, among others.

Nikhil Kamath and ‘Ghar ka khana’ Rujuta Diwekar's post about the ‘goodness’ of ‘ghar ka khana’ comes a day after Nikhil Kamath's post on X, claiming that many people in Singapore never cook at home.

The Zerodha co-founder added that if Indians stop cooking at home and follow the trends of countries like China, the United States, Singapore, South Korea, etc., it will serve as a “massive opportunity” to invest in or open a restaurant in the nation.

On the contrary, Rujuta Diwekar advised: “Learn to cook. Practice it often. Irrespective of gender, age or income.”

‘Issue is, who will…’ Rujuta Diwekar's ‘ghar ka khana’ post sparked a heated discussion on social media. While many users agreed with the celebrity nutritionist's view, others highlighted some challenges about cooking food at home.

“ Issue is who will make it twice a day everyday for next 25 years. Solve this riddle. Earlier it was done as a custom but never appreciated and hence the current scenario,” commented one user.

" But cooking for a single person, it takes like 30-60 mins for a whole meal and can take more when you prepare, cook and clean.

I don’t find it worth my time. Reason why I don’t cook when l am alone.

Ps : learning to cook is essential guys we all should know how to cook," added another.

The ‘dal-chawal’ debate Living at your parents' house, eating home-cooked food - all these topics have ignited massive debates in the past as well. For instance, last year, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, Aryan Kocchar, sparked a debate on social media after he shared that living with parents in 20s, isn't a ‘sign of failure’.