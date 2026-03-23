Nikhil Kamath teases next podcast with Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty; internet asks, ‘Will next be Trump…?'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and a popular podcaster, has confirmed that former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will feature in an upcoming episode of his widely popular ‘WTF’ podcast. The revelation has already sent social media into a frenzy. The news came via a teaser, which Kamath described as the “first ever couple’s episode”.

The nearly two-minute-long clip shows the couple and Kamath casually brunching, exchanging glances and bursting into laughter.

Kamath engages in a candid conversation, touching on themes of marriage, companionship, and emotional dependence. “When I think of marriage, it's a great way to ensure against loneliness and always have attention and validation—the concept of family,” Kamath says to Sunak.

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To this, the Indian-origin former UK Prime Minister replies, “I mean, I, without question, could not function if we weren’t married.”

The conversation also features lighter moments, with Kamath asking the couple, “Are you guys like this at home?”—prompting a playful exchange between Sunak and Murty.

Murty is also seen speaking in Kannada during the podcast and asks Sunak whether he understood what she said in the regional language.

The caption of the video reads: “She grew up five minutes from me in Jayanagar; he became the first Prime Minister of Indian origin of the UK. They’ve been together 20 years and still argue about ice cream flavours—we talked to him about how it felt to lose power, to her about how it felt to never be seen as her own person, and to them both about what the future holds. First couple’s episode we’ve ever done!”

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The first glimpse of the teaser has evoked a plethora of responses from people online. Here’s how social media users reacted:

One user wrote, “This is unbelievable—every time you surprise us with your cast choice.”

Another commented, “Good direction. The real story here isn’t just power or the loss of it; it’s how it reshapes personal identity over time, especially for the person outside the spotlight.”

A third user said, “This is such a surprising guest list, especially with that line in the trailer: ‘I think you guys should get married.’”

Another asked, “Will the next be Trump and Melania?”

The Journey of Rishi Sunak Sunak is a British politician and former financier who became leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in October 2022. He stepped down in July 2024 following a landslide general election victory by the Labour Party, after which Keir Starmer assumed office. Prior to his premiership, Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022.

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Sunak was born into a family of immigrant heritage. His grandparents migrated from Punjab in north-western India to East Africa, where his parents were raised—his mother in Tanzania and his father in Kenya.

While studying for an MBA at Stanford University, Sunak met Akshata Murty, the daughter of Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys. After returning to the United Kingdom in 2006, Sunak joined The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI), a hedge fund run by Sir Chris Hohn, and became a partner within two years. In 2009, he moved to another hedge fund, Theleme Partners. That same year, he married Murty, and the couple later had two daughters.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.