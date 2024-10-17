Nikita Porwal crowned Femina Miss India 2024: Here’s everything you need to know about her

Nikita Porwal crowned Femina Miss India 2024: Madhya Pradesh native Nikita Porwal has been crowned as the new Femina Miss India 2024. While Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, was the first runner up, Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat placed third at the annual beauty pageant.

Porwal was crowned by Femina Miss India World 2023 winner Nandini Gupta, while beauty queen and Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her, as per the pagaent's Instagram account.

Also Read | Liam Payne dies at 31: All about the former One Direction singer

About Nikita Porwal: ‘Be a Life that matters…’ From Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Porwal studied at the Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, as per a Hindustan Times report. She is currently pursuing higher education at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, it added.

As per Femina, Porwal's motto in life is to “Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt.”

The Miss India winner is an actor and has been working since 18-years-old. She began her career as a TV anchor. She also enjoys theatre, which also ignited her passion for storytelling. She has performed in over 60 plays and even wrote a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela. Reportedly, Nikita is also a part of a feature film that has been showcased at international festivals and will soon be released in India.

Nikita Porwal is a fan of Aishwarya Rai

Nikita told Femina that she is a fan of Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She admires her elegance and intellect. The beauty queen told Femina, “She [Aishwarya] embodies the perfect blend of beauty and brains, showcasing a captivating combination of poise, sharp wit, and effortless charm. Her ability to proudly celebrate her Indian heritage while embracing modernity with ease is truly admirable, making her a shining example of a woman who embodies both grace and substance.”

Meanwhile, the Miss India pageant took place on October 16 at Famous Studios in Mumbai, marking the 60th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant. The competition featured 30 contestants representing all 29 states and one from the Union Territories.

Nikita is an actor who has been working since 18-years-old. She began her career as a TV anchor. She was crowned by last year’s winner Nandini Gupta. Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her.

The finale of the Miss India pageant was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Sangeeta Bijlani performed and walked the ramp. Others who were spotted on the red carpet were former Miss India, actor Neha Dhupia, Raghav Juyal and more. Anusha Dandekar was part of the jury.

The pageant's latest edition launched a nationwide hunt to find the best talents from all corners of the country through on-ground auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent audition rounds culminated with the shortlisting of 30 state winners, who underwent rigorous training and grooming drills in the pageant boot camp facilitated by Industry experts.

The 30 state winners further competed to win the title of Femina Miss India 2024 at the Grand Finale on Wednesday. The winner of Femina Miss India 2024, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls' will represent India at the Miss World pageant. Winning the title of Femina Miss India not only brings fame but also the opportunity for the winner to live in the Maximum City - Mumbai - the entertainment and glamour capital of India.

Continuing the legacy that saw Five Miss Worlds who made us proud by marking their presence on the globe- Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017), the country awaited the crowning of the new title holder.