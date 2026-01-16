Nipah virus cases in Bengal: Doctor shares early symptoms, dos and don'ts as two nurses test positive

The West Bengal government on Friday confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection in the state, officials said. Two people in West Bengal, both nurses, tested positive for the Nipah contagion. Soon after, a National Joint Outbreak Response Team was deployed to curb further spread of the virus.

Nipah virus infection in Bengal While the state government issued guidelines for treating Nipah virus infection, Livemint spoke with experts on dos and don'ts for prevention of the disease.

Dr Rupali Mehrotra, Principal Consultant of Internal Medicine at Regency Health, Kanpur, shared how recognising early warning signs and acting quickly can save lives.

What is Nipah virus? The Nipah virus is a serious zoonotic infection. According to the World Health Organisation, the Nipah virus can cause several clinical presentations, from asymptomatic infection (subclinical) to acute respiratory infection. The infection comes with a fatality rate estimated at 40% to 75% and requires serious intervention. The virus can be transmitted to humans from animals (such as bats or pigs) or contaminated foods. It can also be transmitted directly from an infected human to a healthy one.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are believed to be the natural host of the Nipah virus, as per the WHO.

Early symptoms of Nipah virus The early symptoms of the Nipah virus can often resemble a viral illness. Dr Mehrotra shared that one must seek medical care if suffering from a sudden fever that does not subside, persistent headache or muscle pain, sore throat, cough, or difficulty breathing, vomiting, weakness, or unusual fatigue.

"If these symptoms worsen or are followed by confusion, disorientation, seizures, or breathing distress, urgent hospital care is essential. Early diagnosis allows doctors to begin intensive supportive treatment, which can significantly improve outcomes," said the doctor.

While timely detection of the virus is key to the right treatment, one must also know how to respond to reduce risk for both patients and caregivers.

Dos for Nipah virus infection Dr Mehrotra stressed what everyone must keep in mind: " Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms appear, especially after possible exposure."

"Inform doctors about any contact with sick individuals or animals."

"Maintain good hygiene, including frequent hand washing."

And lastly, "Follow isolation and safety guidance issued by health authorities."

What not to do to prevent virus spread At the same time, one shouldn't ignore or self-treat persistent symptoms. Avoiding close, unprotected contact with sick individuals is advisable. "Do not handle animals that appear ill," added the doctor.

Please note: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional or medical help. Always seek the advice of your doctor about a medical condition.