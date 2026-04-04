Who is the artisan behind Nita Ambani’s NMACC saree? The time it took will surprise you

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, grabbed attention at the third anniversary event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. She wore an elegant ivory and gold Kanjivaram saree from Swadesh. The blouse matched perfectly, designed in maroon and gold with short sleeves.

The saree was handwoven by artisan R. Varadhan and took more than four months to complete. For jewellery, she chose ruby and Basra pearl peacock earrings, adding a traditional touch. She also wore simple gold bangles and a few statement rings that gave a subtle shine to her overall look.

View full Image View full Image Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani attends the celebrations for the third anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on April 3, 2026. ( AFP )

Hairstyle and makeup Her hairstyle was neat and classic, with a centre-parted bun decorated with fresh white flowers (gajra). Her makeup was soft and natural, with light eye makeup, a hint of blush, and a nude lip shade. A red bindi on her forehead added to her graceful appearance.

In her address, Nita Ambani underlined the cultural significance of the number three, referencing the Trimurti: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, as well as the three Devis: Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Kali. She also highlighted the Triveni of sacred rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, connecting tradition with the institution's milestone.

View full Image View full Image Nita Ambani, and Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani. ( ANI Video Grab )

"When we started the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India," she had said, reiterating the centre's mission to spotlight Indian artists globally.

In her closing speech, Nita Ambani thanked everyone for supporting India’s culture and heritage. She expressed hope that India’s legacy continues to grow and reach the world.

In a video shared by the centre, Ranveer Singh also praised the NMACC as a "gold standard" for performing arts infrastructure, calling it a transformative space for artists in India.

"For many years, being an artist, I used to keep wishing and hoping that we'd have a place like this in our city, in our state, in our country, one that would be truly world-class and put us on the world map," the 'Dhurandhar' actor said, adding, “The kind of infrastructure here... believe me, I'm a lover of music, theatre, and live performances, this is the gold standard anywhere across the world. And I am so proud of that. The fact that it's in Mumbai, in Maharashtra, in India.”

The grand event saw many well-known faces from Bollywood. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and Meera Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and Ananya Panday were present.

View full Image View full Image Actor Shahid Kapoor, left, with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. ( PTI )

The event was not limited to film stars. Music legend A. R. Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also attended, along with their families.

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The cultural centre, opened three years ago, hosts a wide range of activities like shows, workshops, dance performances, plays, and art exhibitions. It has spaces like a grand theatre, studio theatre, art galleries, and public areas. The centre was created to promote and preserve India’s rich cultural traditions through different forms of art.