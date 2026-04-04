Who is the artisan behind Nita Ambani’s NMACC saree? The time it took will surprise you

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, grabbed attention at the third anniversary event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. She wore an elegant ivory and gold Kanjivaram saree from Swadesh. The blouse matched perfectly, designed in maroon and gold with short sleeves.

The saree was handwoven by artisan R. Varadhan and took more than four months to complete. For jewellery, she chose ruby and Basra pearl peacock earrings, adding a traditional touch. She also wore simple gold bangles and a few statement rings that gave a subtle shine to her overall look.

Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani attends the celebrations for the third anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on April 3, 2026.

Hairstyle and makeup Her hairstyle was neat and classic, with a centre-parted bun decorated with fresh white flowers (gajra). Her makeup was soft and natural, with light eye makeup, a hint of blush, and a nude lip shade. A red bindi on her forehead added to her graceful appearance.

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In her address, Nita Ambani underlined the cultural significance of the number three, referencing the Trimurti: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, as well as the three Devis: Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Kali. She also highlighted the Triveni of sacred rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, connecting tradition with the institution's milestone.

Nita Ambani, and Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani.

"When we started the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India," she had said, reiterating the centre's mission to spotlight Indian artists globally.

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In her closing speech, Nita Ambani thanked everyone for supporting India’s culture and heritage. She expressed hope that India’s legacy continues to grow and reach the world.

In a video shared by the centre, Ranveer Singh also praised the NMACC as a "gold standard" for performing arts infrastructure, calling it a transformative space for artists in India.

"For many years, being an artist, I used to keep wishing and hoping that we'd have a place like this in our city, in our state, in our country, one that would be truly world-class and put us on the world map," the 'Dhurandhar' actor said, adding, “The kind of infrastructure here... believe me, I'm a lover of music, theatre, and live performances, this is the gold standard anywhere across the world. And I am so proud of that. The fact that it's in Mumbai, in Maharashtra, in India.”

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The grand event saw many well-known faces from Bollywood. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and Meera Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and Ananya Panday were present.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, left, with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

The event was not limited to film stars. Music legend A. R. Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also attended, along with their families.

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Also Read | Nita Ambani dazzles in peacock blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh at Mumbai event

The cultural centre, opened three years ago, hosts a wide range of activities like shows, workshops, dance performances, plays, and art exhibitions. It has spaces like a grand theatre, studio theatre, art galleries, and public areas. The centre was created to promote and preserve India’s rich cultural traditions through different forms of art.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.