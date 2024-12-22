Nita Ambani was seen interacting with camerapersons at the DAIS annual function, asking if they wanted food. Her kind gesture received positive feedback online, highlighting her generosity towards the media.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani and her kind attitude towards paparazzi often receive praise online. Her kind gesture with cameramen at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) won the internet's heart again.

A video of Nita Ambani's small interaction with media persons at the DAIS annual day function has gone viral on social media. In the video, the DAIS chairperson can be seen posing in front of camerapersons on social media.

In the video, shared by the Instagram channel Varindertchawla, Nita Ambani can be seen asking camerapersons with a smile, "Khana bheju kya?". Media persons' impromptu reply to the question left Ambani all smiles.

After the paparazzi enthusiastically answered the question with a ‘Yes’, Nita Ambani asked the management to arrange some food items for the camerapersons.

The video was reportedly from an incident at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS)'s annual function, which was held on December 19, 2024. Videos and pictures from the star-studded event have captured netizens' attention. The video received praise from social media users.

Nita Ambani expresses gratitude towards the paparazzi for Anant -Radhika marriage coverage Earlier during the year, Nita Ambani expressed gratitude towards the paparazzi journalists for their extensive coverage of her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She even invited them for a lunch after all the wedding festivities were over.

During one of the functions, Ambani met the media and paparazzi outside Anant-Radhika wedding venue. During her interaction she thanked the media persons for the coverage and even apologised to them if there was any mistake done by the family during the wedding.

Later, she also invited them to join the celebration at a special party organised to them. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Koi bhool ho gayi ho to… shaadi ka ghar hai maaf kar dena (if there was anything wrong, then please forgive us as it is a house where wedding is happening). Come as our guests tomorrow, you have all received the invite."