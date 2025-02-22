Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani recently attended a special dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which was held in her honour and recognised her extraordinary contribution to art, culture, and society.

For the occasion, Nita Ambani chose an exquisite saree by renowned designer Anamika Khanna, that showcased the intricate artistry of Lucknow Chikankari embroidery.

Nita Ambani's designer saree featured delicately hand-embroidered floral motifs and brought an ethereal elegance. In every stitch, the meticulous craftsmanship was evident, and Anamika Khanna created a beautiful interplay of texture and depth.

Having in-depth look, one can see Chikankari saree's border was embroidered with a fine mesh of handwork, while its rich gold Zardosi embroidery added an element of grandeur, reported TOI. The Zardosi work – a form of metal thread embroidery – provided an additional layer of sophistication to the saree.

The amalgamation of Chikankari and Zardosi embroideries made the saree appear a true masterpiece. This was a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Nita Ambani's necklace: To complement the beautiful saree, Nita Ambani chose a heritage necklace. It was a vintage portrait-cut diamond and old mine Columbian emerald necklace, which elevated Nita Ambani's look.

According to TOI, the necklace had two strands of carved Colombian emerald beads, a portrait-cut diamond set at its centre and framed within a sunburst motif. The necklace created a harmonious balance of colour and sparkle.

Nita Ambani's make-up: For her make-up, Nita Ambani styled her hair in a centre-parted low bun and added a gorgeous white flower to the bun. This added an innocent sophistication to her look.

A slight bounce in her hair and the exquisite saree added stars to her attire. Adding a timeless appeal to her look, the hairstyle was neatly styled. Nita Ambani kept her makeup subtle, with well-defined brows, softly tightlined eyes and neutral eye shadow. She kept her blush soft and lips a nude shade of pink. She completed her look with a bindi, added TOI.