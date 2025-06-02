Nita Ambani has a meltdown after Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 exit, netizens quip: ‘Dukh Dard, peeda’

Reliance Group's Nita Ambani had a meltdown at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 qualifier to storm into the finals.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings chased a target of 204 runs with an over remaining and five wickets to spare in a pressure-packed playoff game and scripted history.

In the pictures going viral on social media, Nita Ambani can be seen holding her head in distress. Netizens, mostly fans of other IPL teams, were satisfied to see the Mumbai Indians out of IPL 2025, and said they were “loving” Nita's reaction.

“Dukh, Dard, peeda" jokes began surfacing online as Nita took a moment to process the loss of her team.

Advertisement

Here's how the netizens reacted to Nita Ambani's viral picture: Netizens were “oddly satisfied” by the viral picture and joked about how money could not buy Nita Ambani a win. They used every meme phrase ever to rejoice in MI's loss. Notably, the Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title at least five times in the past.

“Dukh, Dard, peeda,” a social media user said.

Another used the ‘Gutthi song’ and said, “Zindagi barbaad ho gaya. Inko aata hi nahi. Inse hota hi nahi.”

“Kuch khushiya paiso se bhi nhi khareedi ja sakti,” quipped a user.

“It gives a kind of weird satisfaction when this cash rich franchise is beaten out of the tournament,” another added.

A user said: “Thank you King Shreyas Iyer for these visuals. Destroyed their arrogance. Satisfying.”

Advertisement

Rejoicing IPL fans said, “After this, the faith in IPL is still alive for the people of India.”

“This was so satisfying to watch,” said another.

“Finally, an IPL without Gujarat and Mumbai. Lagta hai aache din aane wale hain. Hope even in politics, the same happens at the centre,” a netizen said.

However, a few MI fans came to her rescue and said, “She is still brave & bold enough to manage an IPL team.”

A user also joked that the PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer, will join MI for the next season of IPL. “Next year, probably Shreyas Iyer will leave PBKS and join MI.”

Also Read | Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights from MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 clash

PBKS vs MI Mumbai Indians faced a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians registered an unwanted milestone in the clash. Known for their strong bowling unit, MI lost a match despite scoring over 200 runs while batting first.