Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration | Watch video here
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration | Watch video here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Nita Ambani and daughter Isha dance to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event, welcoming guests with a traditional performance.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani gave a special performance on the Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities to extend a warm and traditional welcome to guests. The mother-daughter performed on the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the film 'Kalank'.

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 07:32 AM IST
