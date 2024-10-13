Nita Ambani joins Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh, others for dandiya at Dussehra Assembly | Watch

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Nita Ambani arrived at her grandson Prithvi Ambani's school in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday.
Nita Ambani arrived at her grandson Prithvi Ambani’s school in Mumbai’s Bandra on Saturday.(Instagram/@daismumbai)

Indian philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani arrived at her grandson Prithvi Ambani's school in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday to spend time with him and his classmates during their special Dussehra Assembly, reported Hindustan Times.

Nita, also the chairperson of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS), celebrated Navratri with garba, dandiya and music. She was also seen enjoying with the children during the festivities.

According to the photos shared by the school's official Instagram account, Nita Ambani could be seen dancing with the children and performing dandiya.

Nita's daughter, Isha Ambani, also joined the children as they danced to festive tunes.

"The school came alive with garba and dandiya, as our leaders danced alongside students, making it an unforgettable day filled with music, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness! The happiness on everyone’s faces truly captured the magic of the day," the Instagram caption read.

Here's the Instagram post:

During her interaction with the school kids, she met Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

She was pictured reading out books to the tiny tots and in one of the image she could seen sitting on a chair and reading a "Peppa Pig" book to the children. "Thursday, 3rd October, was a super special day at the #NMAJS Early Years Campus as we had a surprise visit from our Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani!," read the photo's caption.

Nita Ambani also offered them toys and joined them as they do their art and craft projects. She later sat with the children at the lunch table as they all ate their meal.

As per details, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School is spread over 3 lakh square feet of constructed area. The institute focuses on primary and middle school education, from classes 1 to 7 while the Early Years Campus, which is spread over 30,000 square feet, caters to the pre-school and kindergarten students.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNita Ambani joins Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh, others for dandiya at Dussehra Assembly | Watch

