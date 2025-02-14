Nita Ambani recently responded to the criticism over lavishness of the Anant-Radhika wedding saying ‘every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding’ and they are proud that they could bring ‘Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture to centrestage’

During a Bloomberg TV interview, Nita Ambani was asked, “There were some critics out there talking about how ostentatious the lavishness of the wedding. Does it bother you when you hear those criticisms?”

To this, she replied, “You know every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding. And that’s what we did in all this. I think it was a made in India brand that came out.”