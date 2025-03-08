Nita Ambani reveals workout routine, says important to focus on health and well-being in 50s and 60s | Watch Video

Nita Ambani revealed her workout routine, highlighting the importance of health and well-being on the account of Women's Day 2025, according to a social media post on Instagram. 

Published8 Mar 2025, 09:44 PM IST
Nita Ambani revealed her workout routine in a social media post on Instagram on Saturday, March 8.(Bloomberg)

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, on the occasion of Women's Day 2025, revealed her workout and fitness routine focusing on the crucial age of 50s and 60s, according to a social media post on Instagram. 

“In your 50's and 60's, it is even more important to focus on health and wellbeing,” said Nita Ambani in the video shared by the social media handle Viral Bhayani on Saturday, March 8.

Sharing her workout routine, Nita Ambani highlighted that her favourite workout is the leg workout, but she also ensured that she focuses on other aspects of exercising, like working out her upper body, back, etc., each day. She also highlighted the importance of not fighting old age, and embracing it. 

“I work out five to six days a week. Leg days are my favourite, but I like to mix it up. Legs, upper body, back each day focuses on a different part. When I exercise I find peace. Exercise keeps me in a positive frame of mind the entire day. It's not about fighting age; it's about owning it,” she said, according to the video. 

Nita Ambani also focused on the need to prioritise fitness in today's environment and said that anyone can do it just like she is her at 61 years of age.

“If I can do this at 61 so can you take time out to prioritize it, just 30 minutes a day, four times a week, take that first step. Choose to be unstoppable,” said Nita Ambani to social media users through her video.

Netizens React

People on the social media platform Instagram reacted to this video with some sharing their personal experiences and others appreciating Ambani's efforts for a fit lifestyle.

“My mom is 64… has knee pain.. yet dances and teaches classical dancing.. does household chores and goes for long walks.. is an author.. and is always engaged in social welfare initiatives. I don't need to look far.. inspiration is at my home itself,” said a social media user Manisha commenting on the Instagram video.

Others like Dhvij Patel said, “Your resilience and energy are incredible! Keep breaking barriers!”

Some people also appreciated Nita Ambani's message but highlighted their concerns like the social media user named F-Ullah2023 who said, “Wow. But you have the time and money; peach mind to think about your body… As a housewife + full time mother; it's very hard!!!!!”

First Published:8 Mar 2025, 09:44 PM IST
