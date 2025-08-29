Nita Ambani’s Ganesha necklace steals the spotlight at RIL AGM 2025

At the 48th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, all eyes weren’t just on the announcements that will shape India’s corporate future, but also on Nita Ambani’s striking sartorial choice. The Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, who is known for her impeccable style, chose a traditional saree paired with a statement Ganesha necklace, perfectly in sync with the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The necklace, featuring an intricately designed Ganesha pendant, stood out as both auspicious and symbolic. It not only reflected her spiritual leanings but also marked an elegant nod to the festival being celebrated across the country.

A fashion moment with meaning Over the years, Nita Ambani has often combined power dressing with personal touches that carry cultural resonance. Her decision to wear the Ganesha necklace during one of Reliance’s most important annual events beautifully bridged two worlds, the boardroom and the festive season.

Nita Ambani’s love for statement neckpieces This isn’t the first time Nita Ambani has turned jewellery into a conversation starter. Her fondness for bold, heirloom-inspired pieces was on full display during the wedding festivities of her son, Anant Ambani. For one of the pre-wedding celebrations, she wore a breathtaking emerald and diamond necklace, featuring paired emeralds that culminated in two large, gleaming gemstones, a look that quickly became the highlight of the evening.

Big announcements at the AGM Beyond the fashion highlight, Nita Ambani also revealed a massive healthcare project, a 2,000-bed medical city in Mumbai, aimed at combining cutting-edge technology, world-class doctors, and affordable treatment. She also announced Jeevan, a new hospital wing dedicated to chemotherapy and immunotherapy with special focus on advanced paediatric cancer treatment. “This wing will be designed to heal our little ones with world-class care and a mother’s warmth,” she said during her address.

