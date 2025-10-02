Nita Ambani’s handloom saree look paired with a rare Bvlgari bracelet turns heads at Mumbai event. See video

When most guests at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition in Mumbai turned up in couture gowns, Nita Ambani chose to embrace Indian tradition with a silk saree that instantly became the centre of attention. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on October 1, draped in a black-and-silver handloom pachrangi saree, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of style.

Her six-yard stunner, designed by Swadesh, featured chevron patterns and a Banarasi gold zari border. She paired it with a contrasting rani pink silk blouse by Manish Malhotra and completed the look with emerald earrings from her personal collection. Adding to the glamour was a rare Bvlgari Serpenti Rainforest bracelet, set with diamonds and emeralds, which perfectly complemented her saree. With the pallu flowing to the floor, Nita Ambani stood out in a sea of Western silhouettes.

Check her look here:

While Nita embodied tradition, her daughter Isha Ambani brought in modern glamour with an Ashi Studio gown featuring a plunging neckline, corseted bodice and sweeping train. But it was her choice of jewellery that sparked conversation — the Bvlgari Serpenti Divine Monsoon necklace in rose gold with tanzanites, rubies, tourmalines and diamonds. She paired it with a vintage yellow diamond ring her mother had bought in New York more than 25 years ago, carrying forward her signature tradition of blending heirloom pieces with contemporary looks.

See the video here:

