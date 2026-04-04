Nita Ambani’s rare candid moment with husband Mukesh at NMACC event steals hearts on social media | Watch

Nita Ambani's shared a heartfelt moment with husband Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, during Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) third anniversary celebration on Friday, 3 April. The candid moment where she snuggles hubby close to pose for photos was caught on camera.

After her NMACC gala celebratory speech, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, dressed in traditional zari sari and statement neckpiece, looked to her side and began walking towards someone off camera. With a huge smile on her face, she gracefully approached her husband, Mukesh Ambani and lead the way to the spot where paparazzi were eagerly waiting to snap photos of India's richest couple.

Watch viral video here:

The 62-year-old philanthropist dressed elegantly started her speech by saying, “Namaskar, aap sabko NMACC may swagat hai [Namaskar, everyone, welcome at NMACC. Today Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completed three glorious years.”

Suggesting that the number “three” is very auspicious in Indian culture, she said, “We have our Trimurti Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, three Devi, Ma Saraswati, Ma Lakshmi and Ma Kali. We also have Triveni, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.” Sharing her vision behind NMACC, she said, “When we started Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India. And we are trying our best to live up to that promise.”

Guests at NMACC gala The high-profile extravaganza was attended by several Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Besides cinema industry celebs, the star-studded event was attended by AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, his daughter Sara Tendulkar, and his daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok.

Concluding the gala speech with a vote of thanks, she said, “Once again thank you as we celebrate our third anniversary and thank you everyone for your support for India’s heritage and India’s culture. May India’s legacy spread far and wide. Thank you. Jai Shree Krishna.”

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Social media reaction A user wrote, “She is so controlling.”

Another user remarked, “Love the way they hold each other hands and mostly they respect each other.”

A third user said, “Nita Maam is looking outright beautiful.”

A fourth comment read, “Is she standing on the road and talking?? Why so much sound.”

A fifth user stated, “This lady is fame craving.”