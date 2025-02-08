Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani shared a candid moment with Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, at Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations with his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya.
In a viral Instagram clip, Nita Ambani and Nick Jonas can be seen standing next to each other. They cheered on the wedding festivities in the viral video.
Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law and wife of Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta could also be seen in the clip.
