Nita Ambani stops at chaat shop during Kashi Viswanath Temple visit with Anant-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite | Watch

Nita Ambani visits Varanasi to offer wedding invitation for son Anant Ambani at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, expresses happiness and blessings. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to wed in Mumbai on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre.

Updated09:42 PM IST
Varanasi: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani during her visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of the marriage of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, in Varanasi, Monday
Varanasi: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani during her visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of the marriage of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, in Varanasi, Monday(PTI)

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani, on Monday reached Varanasi to offer the wedding card for her youngest son – Anant Ambani – at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. "Today I am here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty..." Nita Ambani told news agency ANI.

Nita Ambani was later spotted enjoying a plat of chaat at the local shop. Mukesh Ambani's wife was also seen interacting with locals.

After the prayer, Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson said, "I offered prayers to lord Shiva. I am feeling very blessed. Today I came here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty. I came here after 10 years. I am happy to see the development here..."

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to wed in Mumbai on July 12

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, prepare to tie the knot on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.

