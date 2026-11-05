Nita Ambani wears handwoven Banarasi Ramavali saree at Reliance Deepawali Utsav 2026. See details

Nita Ambani brought traditional Indian textile craftsmanship into focus at the Reliance Deepawali Utsav 2026, wearing a handwoven Banarasi Ramavali saree that combined religious symbolism with intricate artisanal work.

Pictures of her ensemble were shared on Instagram by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on November 4. The event was held at the Jio World Centre, where the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation opted for a traditional red ensemble highlighting the artistic heritage of Banaras.

Advertisement

Decoding Nita Ambani's handwoven Ramavali saree Nita Ambani wore a red Swadesh Ramavali saree crafted by master artisan Ajay Bhoj.

The vermillion-red Banarasi silk saree features the chant "Shri Ram Jay Ram" intricately woven across its body. The pattern draws inspiration from traditional namavali scriptures, which are text garlands featuring holy names.

The saree's border features elaborate gold zari brocade work with traditional floral motifs, adding to its ornate detailing. Its pallu is further embellished with embroidered Om symbols and divine footprints.

Also Read | Who is Cat Wu? Claude Code product chief joins OpenAI days

She paired the saree with a matching red silk blouse featuring fine diagonal gold patterns, known as jaal or boti work. The blouse also features heavy brocade borders extending around its mid-length sleeves.

The ensemble brings together Banarasi weaving traditions, religious motifs and detailed zari craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Nita Ambani's jewellery: Polki, emeralds and temple-inspired designs Known for her statement jewellery, Nita Ambani complemented the red saree with a heavy, multi-layered necklace crafted in a traditional temple jewellery style.

The necklace features intricate gold work and is embellished with uncut diamonds, also known as polki. Green emerald beads frame the design, while dangling pearl drops along the fringe add another layer of detailing and contrast with the red saree.

Advertisement

She completed the jewellery ensemble with oversized statement jhumkas featuring motifs that complement the necklace. Stackable gold bangles and bracelets with hints of red further accessorised the look.

Keeping the makeup understated, Nita Ambani opted for minimal makeup and a small red bindi.

Who is Nita Ambani? Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries.

An educationist, philanthropist and businesswoman, she is also a patron of arts and sports and an advocate for women's and children's rights.

She is the first Indian to be elected an honorary trustee of the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has emerged as the world's biggest billionaire wealth gainer, adding over USD 6 billion to his fortune in a single day, as shares of his flagship company surged following a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings performance.

Advertisement

According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list, Ambani's wealth increased by 7.85 per cent, or USD 6.3 billion, making him the biggest gainer globally in the latest update to the ranking on November 2.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.