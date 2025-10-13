Nita Ambani's emerald earrings, bracelet, rare Hermès bag charm Manish Malhotra's custom attire at Mumbai Diwali bash

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is not only one of the richest women across India but also one with exceptional collection of intricately designed and valuable jewellery pieces. Her emerald earrings were the show-stopper at the renowned designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash in Mumbai.

Always turning heads with her timeless style, luxury and precious accessories, this time Nita Ambani chose to pair silver sequin chevron saree with huge heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings. She added some signature detail to custom Manish Malhotra attire with diamond bracelet and a rare Hermès Kellymorphose High Jewellery miniature bag.

Nita completed her look with sleeveless U-neck blouse, a side-parted chignon bun, kohl-rimmed eyes, natural-dewy makeup, and glossy pink lips for the perfect festive glow. The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation boasts, who boasts a personal wealth of around ₹2,340 crore to ₹2,510 crore according to a DNA India report, looked gracious and glamorous.

The mini Kellymorphose bag has caught social media attention. As use posed with the exquisite piece, social media users started buzzing with its price and other details. A user wrote on Instagram, "Nita ma'am carrying The #Kellymorphose in white gold & diamonds! This is the Hermès Kellymorphose bag, a piece of fine jewelry inspired by the iconic Kelly bag, crafted in materials such as sterling silver with diamonds. Eye-watering price tag of ₹15 Crore / 1,770,300 USD."

As per Christie’s, the Nita Ambani's army candy is reportedly priced anywhere between ₹70 lakh and ₹1 crore (USD 80k-120k) depending on customisations.

Describing Nita Ambani's outfit, Manish Malhotra’s in a post on Instagram said that the 60-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist “styled the saree with exquisite pieces from her own personal collection: rare heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a stunning emerald and diamond bracelet. She completed the look with a special edition miniature Birkin from the exclusive High Jewelry collection by Hermès.”

Difference between Hermès Birkin and Kelly According to Madison Avenue Couture, both the Birkin and the Kelly bags have a somewhat trapezoidal shape. However, the Kelly has a more distinctly angular shape with crisp lines, sloped sides and a ruler-straight top.

Meanwhile, Birkin’s top edge is gently curved while the sides are more nearly square to the top and bottom of the bag. Moving to dimensions, we find that the Kelly bag is less wide than Birkin bag. The later allows more storage room. However, limited editions of Birkins have been issued in 15 cm and 20 cm alongside limited edition of a 15cm Kelly.