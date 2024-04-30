Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath made his first public appearance on Tuesday, three months after going through a severe health crisis in February when the entrepreneur revealed that he suffered from a mild stroke. Nithin Kamath addressed the Zero1 conference and spoke about the importance of health with several influencers.

“Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin and the founder of The Whole Truth, Shashank Mehta," Nithin Kamath said in a post on X.

Here's how social media reacted

The internet expressed happiness after Nithin Kamath got back in action and even asked him about his new health routine. "Good to see you back in the game!," one user said. "What are the Changes or Any new Health Protocols you are following," asked another.

"I was at the fest. Loved everything about it. The Zero1 Fest was awesome. The experience could have been better if the weather had not been so hot and there had been a designated parking place," one user said while sharing his experience at the event attended by Nithin Kamath.

In February, Nithin Kamath informed through his X handle that he suffered a "mild stroke" approximately six weeks ago without revealing the factors that might have contributed to the health condition. "Around six weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath said in his X post.

The news came as a shock to social media users, mainly because Nithin Kamath has been very outspoken regarding the importance of maintaining fitness. "I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," the Zerodha founder added.

