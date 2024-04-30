Nithin Kamath 'getting back to normal': Zerodha CEO on 'health and wealth' in first appearance after stroke
Nithin Kamath addressed the Zero1 conference and spoke about the importance of health with other influencers like Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin and the founder of The Whole Truth, Shashank Mehta
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath made his first public appearance on Tuesday, three months after going through a severe health crisis in February when the entrepreneur revealed that he suffered from a mild stroke. Nithin Kamath addressed the Zero1 conference and spoke about the importance of health with several influencers.