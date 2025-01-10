Amid the Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast – ‘People By WTF’ – with Prime Minister Narendra Modi garnering public attention, Nithin Kamath on Friday took a fun jibe at his brother stating he had a question which Nikhil failed to ask to PM Modi.

Taking to LinkedIn, Nithin wrote, “I had a question that Nikhil Kamath failed to ask: What is PM Narendra Modi skin regimen?”

However, Nitin lauded his brother and Zerodha co-founder for the podcast with PM Modi and added, "Jokes apart, this is epic! Nikhil Kamath started doing podcasts a year ago, and now getting our PM on it is incredible."

Earlier, Nikhil Kamath had shared a trailer of his podcast with PM Modi where the duo were discussing similarities between politics, leadership and entrepreneurship.

What PM Modi said in podcast? Appearing at Nikhil Kamath's popular podcast series – ‘People By WTF’, PM Modi spoke on a range of issues including him being not a 'Hindi bhashi', his first podcast, similarities between politics, leadership and entrepreneurship, and more.

During the podcast, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath sought forgiveness during a podcast, in case his Hindi was not good.

“Sir, please forgive me if my Hindi is not good. I am South Indian. I mostly grew up in Bangalore. My mother's city is Mysuru, where people mostly speak Kannada. My father was near Mangalore. I learned Hindi in school, but I don't have fluency in the language,” Kamath told PM Modi.

To this, PM Modi responded by saying, "Main bhi Hindi bhashi nahin hoon. Hum dono ki aisi he chalega."

PM Modi also answered a question saying he too can commit mistakes like humans do and that he is not a God. “Jab mukhyamantri bana, mera ek bhashan tha, maine sarvajank roop se kaha… galtiyan hoti hai, mujhse bhi hoti hai. mein bhi manushya hun, mein koi devta thodi hun (When I became CM (of Gujarat), I gave a speech. I said publicly that people commit mistakes, I also do, I am a human, I am not a God),” Modi is heard saying in the podcast.

Earlier, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign, while giving an interview with a news channel, saying 'he is not biological, but sent by God’. PM Modi's comments invited criticism.

That time, PM Modi had said, “When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God...whenever I do anything, I believe god is guiding me."