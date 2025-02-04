Nithin Kamath says Bryan Johnson debunked myth about air quality problem: ‘Shouldn’t property prices be…’

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha co-founder, in an interaction with American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, raised concerns about rising AQI levels and suggested that property prices should be linked to air pollution levels.

Bryan Johnson featured in an episode of WTF podcast hosted by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath

In a post on X, Kamath argued that real estate prices should be linked to air quality levels, stating that properties in high AQI areas must be priced less and vice versa.

“Shouldn’t property prices be linked to AQI? The higher the AQI, the lower the real estate prices should be. That means if an area has poor air quality, property prices and rents should be lower, and vice versa. After all, by living in such areas, you are accepting higher odds of respiratory ailments, cancer, etc,” he wrote in the X post.

Advertisement

The Zerodha co-founder highlighted rising air quality concerns across India. “The biggest takeaway for me after meeting @bryan_johnson was debunking the myth I once believed: that only Delhi in India has an air quality problem—and that it occurs only in winter.”

If the AQI was this high in Bandra, just imagine the levels in the more crowded parts of the town, he said.

“Later, I got an AQI meter for our office in J P Nagar—a quiet corner of Bengaluru—and was shocked to see it reading 120+. Again, imagine how much worse it might be in the busier parts of the city. What makes matters trickier in Bengaluru is the dust from the ongoing construction boom and poor roads,” Kamath further wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nithin Kamath reflects on AQI levels in Western countries Nithin Kamath also reflected on how AQI levels are low in Western countries and listed the consequences of exposure to poor quality air.

“Most places in the US and Europe have AQIs below 50, which is considered good. An AQI of 50 to 100 is moderate, 100 to 150 is poor, 150 to 200 is unhealthy, 200 to 250 is severe, and above 250 is hazardous. Long-term exposure to poor air quality can cause lung damage, cardiovascular problems, compromised immunity, an increased risk of cancer, and more—all of which ultimately affect quality of life. In Delhi, for example, the AQI can reach 500 or more in winter and 200+ in summer,” he said.

Advertisement

Nithin Kamath stated how people have normalised living around poor air quality conditions.

“This has bothered me ever since. Everyone should have equal access to clean air. With water, you can use a filter to ensure decent quality. But what about air? We seem to have gotten used to the fact that air pollution is just a part of life, and we’re okay with breathing low-quality air—even though clean air is a fundamental right granted to citizens by the Constitution,” he added.