Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was the first to watch Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's film ‘Emergency’ at a special screening in Nagpur on Saturday.

While Kangana shared “six months of struggle" and “thorough scrutiny" the movie went through, the Union Minister gave it a green flag saying: “The history of Emergency that Kangana Ji has presented in front of the public today is correct."