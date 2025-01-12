Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Nitin Gadkari 1st to watch Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’: 'After six months of struggle...'

Nitin Gadkari 1st to watch Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’: 'After six months of struggle...'

Livemint

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's film 'Emergency' in Nagpur.

Nitin Gadkari at watched ‘Emergency’ at a special screening in Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was the first to watch Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's film ‘Emergency’ at a special screening in Nagpur on Saturday.

While Kangana shared “six months of struggle" and “thorough scrutiny" the movie went through, the Union Minister gave it a green flag saying: “The history of Emergency that Kangana Ji has presented in front of the public today is correct."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.