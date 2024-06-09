Nitish, Chandrababu seeking BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s removal? Netizens say, ’Join Shashi Tharoor language classes’

  • A recent tweet was posted where a person claimed that JDU chief Nitish Kumar and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu are seeking to remove BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated06:47 PM IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. (PTI Photo)
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

With just a couple of hours left for the interesting India Vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New York, netizens are keeping the internet busy with their memes.

Now, a recent tweet was posted in which a person claimed that Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Telegu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu are seeking to remove BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Shantanu took to X and wrote, “#Breaking: Along with top portfolios, Nitish & Chandrababu are demanding to remove BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Nitish said that his Hindi is not understandable to cricket fans of Bihar & UP, And, CBN said that his English is not understandable to cricket fans of AP & South India.”

After the tweet was posted on 6 June, it garnered 1.1 million views and 2.8k retweets.

Here are some netizens' comments: 

Himanshu Yadav wrote, "This is something worth demanding. This man should be removed from the BCCI secretary because he is neither good in English nor Hindi and even worse in cricket."

While Premanand Johns commented with another breaking and wrote, "Add Kumaraswamy demand (sic) Kumaraswamy echo Jay can’t hold a cricket appropriately and demanded someone who can walk normally - not like a duck (sic) Jay Shah (sic)"

Ashwanii S Kumar wrote, "I hope that's a joke because it's a good one! (sic)"

Anshul wrote, "At least he answers all the questions, he doesn't insult journalists by accusing them of being some party's agent."

Hemanth Surapaneni commented, "DIFFICULT for INDIA TO WIN the World CUP anytime soon, unless this clown goes away."

"He needs to join Shashi Tharoor language classes," commented Vikram Barhat.

While Kamal Kumar wrote, "This is completely unacceptable. We want the entertainment to continue (sic)"

Meanwhile, in the political front, Narendra Modi is going to be sworn-in as Indian Prime Minister for the third time in a row on Sunday, with the help of Nitish Kumar's JDU and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP. 

