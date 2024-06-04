Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to play a major role as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), looks far behind the “Abki Baar 400 Paar" claim. In fact, the NDA may end up under the 300 mark if trends are to be believed .

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nitish Kumar & Chandrababu Nadu play kingmakers if BJP falls short of 272?

Nitish Kumar, who has a history of changing sides at key moments, may play a crucial role as the INDIA bloc becomes a massive force across the country. As of now, India is leading in around 230 seats, far away from the magic figure of 272.

However, social media users are not missing this opportunity to take a humorous dig at Nitish Kumar as the BJP is unlikely to pass the magic number of 272 on its own.

Many are speculating that the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader will switch again and shake hands with Rahul Ganhi’s Congress, in case he is offered the prime minister post.

“If the BJP doesn't cross 272 alone, the NDA govt will be too unstable. People like Nitish and Naidu can't be trusted. All INDI has to do is say, 'Nitish ji, aaiye, aapko PM banayenge,' and he'll run without looking back. Maybe he is already sitting in the Congress HQ," a social media user claimed.

“NDA numbers are meaningless. If BJP doesn't get 272, do you really think people like Nitish kumar, Ajit Pawar, Chandrababu Naidu, Kumaraswamy wouldn't switch sides?" wrote another.

“Nitish Kumar is the wily old-fox of Indian politics, he knows the direction of the wind. Is this really a slip of the tongue? - Or Nitish getting back at Modi for sidelining him recently?" posted another user while sharing a screenshot of a report showing Nitish Kumar wished that PM Modi to be a chief minister again.

“BJP is now at the mercy of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. What if #INDIA alliance offers PM post to either of them, can they shift?" came from another user.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!