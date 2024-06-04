Nitish Kumar next PM? Memes start as Lok Sabha Result hints Bihar CM likely to play kingmaker's role
Lok Sabha Result: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may turn out to be a ‘kingmaker’ as BJP-led NDA looks far behind ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’. On the contrary, INDIA has proved most exit polls wrong and made a massive impact. Meanwhile, social media users have started sharing memes and reactions.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to play a major role as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), looks far behind the “Abki Baar 400 Paar" claim. In fact, the NDA may end up under the 300 mark if trends are to be believed.