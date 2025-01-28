US Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan responded to acter-singer Selena Gomez's Instagram video in which she broke down in tears over ICE raids and arrests. The border czar questioned the 32-year-old's emotions and tears and asserted that the Trump administration has “no apologies” for the ICE raids targeting illegal migrants.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Tom Homan said, “We’re gonna make our community safer. It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward.”

Refuting all of the alleged attacks Selena Gomez referred to, Tom Homan suggested that Immigration Customs and Enforcement is basically targeting illegal migrants who carry a criminal history. “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We’re going to do this operation without apology,” Tom Homan said.

According to border czar, agents are working to protect US national security. Emphasising that this move will bring positive changes, he said, “Plus, [the] overdose of fentanyl is going to drop. Illegal alien crime is going to drop. Sex trafficking of women and children is going to drop. It's worth the investment.”

Expressing remorse and grief over the state of affairs in the United States, Selena Gomez said, “I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise,” as reported by Mint earlier.

The caption to the now deleted post said, “I’m sorry,” along with a Mexican flag emoji. Although, the viral video is now deleted it sparked reactions online.

The popular singer and influencer faced backlash from netizens, and British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan also joined the league. Charging at the 32-year-old, he said, “Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism.”