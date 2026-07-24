'No association with Cockroach Janta Party': CockroachDB employee says politicians are viewing his LinkedIn profile

A CockroachDB employee's light-hearted LinkedIn post has gone viral amid the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, as the user claimed that politicians are viewing his profile because of the similarity between the party's name and that of his employer.

Ankur Raina, who works as a senior staff sales engineer at the software company, wrote in a LinkedIn post: “Some politicians are viewing my profile. I work for CockroachDB (Cockroach Labs). No association with Cockroach Janta Party. We just make apps more resilient & scalable.”

View full Image View full Image Ankur Raina's post ( LinkedIn )

CJP name mix-up creates confusion CockroachDB is a distributed SQL database developed by Cockroach Labs, which is based in New York. Its name is inspired by the resilience of cockroaches, reflecting the database's ability to remain reliable and available even during failures or challenging conditions.

The Cockroach Janta Party, on the other hand, is a political outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke which began as an online joke but has since evolved into a youth-driven political movement. CJP has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak irregularities.

Jantar Mantar protests dominate headlines The party's protest has dominated headlines in recent days, with heavy police deployment in the protest areas, activist Sonam Wangchuk joining a hunger strike, and fresh talks between CJP leaders and the Centre.

CJP on Friday maintained that Pradhan's resignation remains its key demand during the latest round of discussions with the Centre. The outfit also sought ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of aspirants who died by suicide following the cancellation of the May 3, 2026 NEET examination as one of the “non-negotiable” demands.

With CJP dominating both mainstream and social media conversations, it appears that some users, possibly including political staffers, landed on LinkedIn profiles of CockroachDB employees while searching for information about the party, prompting Raina's clarification about his employer.

Social media users react to the post Raina's post quickly gained traction on social media, with users joining in on the joke and sharing how the similarity between CockroachDB and the Cockroach Janta Party had caught their attention.

One user said, "Nothing compared to "Please break your fast" DMs that Sonam Bajwa had to endure."

Another user wrote, “A reminder that names create first impressions, but context determines the story.”