'No association with Cockroach Janta Party': CockroachDB employee says politicians are viewing his LinkedIn profile

A CockroachDB employee's light-hearted LinkedIn post has gone viral amid the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, as the user claimed that politicians are viewing his profile because of the similarity between the party's name and that of his employer.

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Ankur Raina, who works as a senior staff sales engineer at the software company, wrote in a LinkedIn post: “Some politicians are viewing my profile. I work for CockroachDB (Cockroach Labs). No association with Cockroach Janta Party. We just make apps more resilient & scalable.”

Ankur Raina's post

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CJP name mix-up creates confusion CockroachDB is a distributed SQL database developed by Cockroach Labs, which is based in New York. Its name is inspired by the resilience of cockroaches, reflecting the database's ability to remain reliable and available even during failures or challenging conditions.

The Cockroach Janta Party, on the other hand, is a political outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke which began as an online joke but has since evolved into a youth-driven political movement. CJP has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak irregularities.

Jantar Mantar protests dominate headlines The party's protest has dominated headlines in recent days, with heavy police deployment in the protest areas, activist Sonam Wangchuk joining a hunger strike, and fresh talks between CJP leaders and the Centre.

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CJP on Friday maintained that Pradhan's resignation remains its key demand during the latest round of discussions with the Centre. The outfit also sought ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of aspirants who died by suicide following the cancellation of the May 3, 2026 NEET examination as one of the “non-negotiable” demands.

With CJP dominating both mainstream and social media conversations, it appears that some users, possibly including political staffers, landed on LinkedIn profiles of CockroachDB employees while searching for information about the party, prompting Raina's clarification about his employer.

Social media users react to the post Raina's post quickly gained traction on social media, with users joining in on the joke and sharing how the similarity between CockroachDB and the Cockroach Janta Party had caught their attention.

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One user said, "Nothing compared to "Please break your fast" DMs that Sonam Bajwa had to endure."

Another user wrote, “A reminder that names create first impressions, but context determines the story.”

A third person said, ' Everytime I see an ad of CockroachDB, I pause for a second only to realize, it’s not that one."

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.