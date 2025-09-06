No Dream11 logo, no problem? Fans praise ‘fresh look’ as Suryakumar Yadav's team trains in new jersey before Asia Cup

The ‘Men in Blue’ are sharpening their skills in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, but its not just their training sessions that have grabbed eyeballs. Fans have noticed something unusual — for the first time in years, jerseys of the Indian cricket team have no sponsor logos branded on them.

“A fresh look, a fresh vibe! Team India's new practice jersey for Asia Cup 2025 is here – bold, vibrant and ready for glory!” one user posted on X.

Jerseys without Dream11 logo The new look of the jerseys minus the Dream11 logo comes after fantasy sports giant Dream11 pulled out of its deal with the BCCI, following the government’s Online Gaming Act 2025 that outlawed money-based fantasy gaming platforms.

With Dream 11's exit, the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav, has taken to the field in a plain, sponsorless kit — and interestingly, many fans online say they prefer this “clean look” over the heavily branded version.

“No dream 11, and training jerseys already looks so much better! So would the main one," one social media user posted on X, along with a snippet of the Indian team's training sessions ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Will the jersey change? The minimalist jersey, which many fans have appreciated, however, may not last long.

On September 2, the BCCI opened bidding for a new lead sponsor, laying down strict conditions. The board has barred certain categories of companies from applying, especially those tied to online money gaming. It also set a steep eligibility bar: only firms with an annual turnover of ₹300 crore or more can throw their hat in the ring.

By the next big match, the iconic blue jersey may once again carry a corporate name.