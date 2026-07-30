No European team in football World Cup? President Gianni Infantino softens stance as UEFA mulls boycotting FIFA events

UEFA, consisting of 55 member nations, has agreed to potentially boycott FIFA tournaments. This applies if President Gianni Infantino proceeds with his selloff plans. The decision emerged from a virtual crisis meeting held on 30 July. Officials gathered specifically to discuss the controversial World Cup proposal.

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The boycott threatens to seriously undermine Infantino's broader commercial strategy. His plans require approval from FIFA's 211 member associations by September. That deadline falls on 19 September, with penalties for non-compliance.

UEFA has declared the World Cup "cannot be treated as an investment product".

“No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive,” it said in its statement.

This threat could effectively end FIFA's ambitious selloff plans. Europe boasts many of football's strongest teams, including Spain, which won the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Crucially, UEFA nations also hold individual votes on the proposal. Their collective refusal carries significant weight within FIFA's voting structure.

Tensions have been building following FIFA's initial investment announcement. UEFA reacted furiously earlier this week to the proposals.

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Internal discussions started regarding potential boycotts of major events. This includes both the World Cup and the Club World Cup. The Club World Cup is increasingly rivalling UEFA's own Champions League.

FIFA's plan involves creating a new entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to be valued at roughly $20 billion. FIFA seeks to raise up to $4.2 billion from investors. It insists it would retain sole control through majority representation on the board.

Several FIFA tournaments are scheduled across 2026 and 2027. The U-20 Women's World Cup takes place in Poland first. It runs from 5 to 27 September 2026. Morocco then hosts the U-17 Women's World Cup in October. Qatar follows with the U-17 World Cup in November-December.

Moving into 2027, Miami hosts the Women's Champions Cup. This runs from 27 to 31 January 2027. Finally, Brazil hosts the Women's World Cup mid-year. It spans 24 June to 25 July 2027.

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Gianni Infantino softens stance Amid mounting criticism, Gianni Infantino has defended his proposal. He insists the process remains "democratic and not an obligation".

Speaking from Zurich, he framed it as a discussion paper. Infantino said it would start a broader dialogue across football globally. He stressed the new body would remain "FIFA-owned and controlled".

"Well, FIFA 4 Enterprise, or FFE, is actually a proposal, an offer, it is part of a democratic process, a consultation process, and above all, it is an opportunity, but not an obligation, and as I said, it kicks off the consultation process,” Goal.com quoted the FIFA president as saying.

“If and only if it is approved by the majority of our 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, it would be a FIFA-owned and controlled subsidiary, consolidating FIFA's commercial and event operations," Infantino added.

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Infantino repeatedly emphasised that this remains purely optional for members. He called it "a golden opportunity" to boost global development.

However, he acknowledged it's simply "a choice” for FIFA members. Rejection means associations keep standard payments without additional incentives.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.