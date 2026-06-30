‘No free snacks, no free coffee’: NVIDIA's surprising office culture shocks internet

NVIDIA, one of the world's most valuable technology companies, appears to be taking a different approach to workplace perks than many of its Silicon Valley rivals. Software engineering expert Gergely Orosz shared his observations on X after visiting the company's headquarters, saying one of the biggest surprises was that employees have to pay for snacks and coffee. This is in sharp contrast to companies such as Google and Meta, which have long been known for offering free meals, snacks, and drinks as part of their employee benefits.

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According to Orosz, NVIDIA employees did not seem bothered by the policy. He quoted developers as joking, “We use this thing called salary to buy stuff we actually need.”

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The visit also revealed other aspects of NVIDIA's workplace culture that differ from many large technology firms. Orosz said artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI's Codex team, have dedicated office space inside NVIDIA's headquarters where they hold office hours for employees. He described it as something he had never seen before, suggesting it reflects NVIDIA's unique position as a platform powering much of the AI industry.

‘Positive, focused, confident and relaxed’

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why does NVIDIA charge employees for snacks and coffee? ⌵ NVIDIA's approach to workplace perks differs from many tech companies by requiring employees to pay for snacks and coffee, reflecting a culture where employees humorously state they use their salaries to buy necessities. 2 How does NVIDIA's office culture differ from that of Google? ⌵ Unlike Google, which is known for its lavish employee benefits, NVIDIA maintains a unique workplace culture focusing on positive interactions, flexibility, and learning opportunities without offering free food and drinks. 3 What is the atmosphere like at NVIDIA according to Gergely Orosz? ⌵ Orosz describes the atmosphere at NVIDIA as 'positive, focused, confident and relaxed,' with many employees choosing to stay long-term and even return after leaving. 4 How has layoffs at Google influenced employee decisions? ⌵ Recent layoffs at Google have prompted employees to reconsider their job security, with some, like Yousuf Imran, feeling compelled to leave in pursuit of more stable and rewarding opportunities elsewhere, particularly in the AI sector. 5 What are the main reasons for employees leaving established companies like Google? ⌵ Employees are leaving companies like Google for various reasons, including a desire for greater autonomy, fear of job stability amid layoffs, and the lure of potentially more lucrative opportunities in the growing AI industry.

Orosz also said he found the atmosphere inside the company to be “positive, focused, confident and relaxed”. He noted that many employees spend years at NVIDIA, with some even returning after leaving to work at startups. He added that changing teams within the company appears to be relatively easy, while managers are willing to hire people without deep expertise if they believe they can learn quickly.

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"I talked with a bunch of devs, and also a few non-dev folks on teams.

Everyone I met felt like a mix of positive, focused, confident and chill. "Boomeranging" to NVIDIA seems common (met a dev who did 1 year at NVIDIA, left to start a startup, then came back 6 years ago).

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Average tenure seems high. Switching teams easy, and the manager I talked with is someone who invests in people (as in taking on ppl on the team without in-depth expertise in what they do [build AI agents] knowing folks learn quickly," he wrote.

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Despite being a publicly listed company, Orosz said the team he met worked with the speed and flexibility of a startup. He added that almost every conversation mentioned NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang, suggesting the CEO remains a major influence on the company's culture and direction.

Orosz said his observations were based on meetings with one team and that he plans to publish a more detailed write-up about NVIDIA's working culture in the future.

The post swiftly went viral on social media, amassing over two million views and a flurry of reactions.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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