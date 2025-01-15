A bizarre incident happened in Hapur on Monday when a fuel pump lost its power supply after refusing to sell petrol to a biker who was not wearing a helmet.

As the district officials in Uttar Pradesh enforced the Yogi Adityanath government's 'no helmet, no petrol' rule to curb two-wheeler accidents, a bizarre incident unfolded in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. A fuel pump lost its power supply after refusing to sell petrol to a biker who was not wearing a helmet.

The biker, who was refused petrol, was an official from the electricity department.

According to the attendant at the petrol pump, a lineman from the electricity department came to refuel his bike without wearing a helmet, so the staff refused him petrol.

"Our owner informed us about the district magistrate's order that no one should be given fuel if he/she is not wearing a helmet. When the lineman came, we refused to refuel his bike. He left in a huff and disconnected the power supply," said the attendant, according to a report by NDTV.

A CCTV camera captured the miffed lineman stopping his bike near a transformer and scaling a wall. He then climbed a pole and cut the power supply.

He took his revenge by cutting the electricity to the fuel station.

The power supply was restored after 20 minutes.

The petrol pump owner has filed a police complaint against the lineman.

‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ rule The 'No Helmet, No Fuel' initiative aims to reduce road accident fatalities involving two-wheelers.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier called for massive awareness campaigns and measures for road safety, noting that around 25,000-26,000 lives were lost annually in accidents.

Following the chief minister's directions, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department last week wrote to all the district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh to implement the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy, denying fuel to two-wheeler riders without protective headgear.