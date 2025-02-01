Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the abolition of income tax until ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime, leaving social media users in a celebratory mode. Netizens broke out into a meme fest as they welcomed this Budget 2025 announcement.
A user shared an Artificial intelligence AI-generated image of Nirmala Sitharaman to welcome the decision. The Finance Minister's face was morphed over a picture of Bollywood veteran actress Jaya Bachchan from the iconic scene in Karan Johar's movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’.
