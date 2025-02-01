No income tax until ₹12 lakh: Social media goes on celebration mode, memes galore after Budget 2025

In Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the removal of income tax for earnings up to 12 lakh, leading to a wave of celebratory memes across social media.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated1 Feb 2025, 12:49 PM IST
AI generated image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (X)

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the abolition of income tax until 12 lakh under the new tax regime, leaving social media users in a celebratory mode. Netizens broke out into a meme fest as they welcomed this Budget 2025 announcement.

Check out hilarious memes on the new Income Tax rule:

A user shared an Artificial intelligence AI-generated image of Nirmala Sitharaman to welcome the decision. The Finance Minister's face was morphed over a picture of Bollywood veteran actress Jaya Bachchan from the iconic scene in Karan Johar's movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’.  

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 12:49 PM IST
