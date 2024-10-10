‘No laptop, meeting, sales, or…’: Meesho announces company-wide ‘reset & recharge’ break, netizens call it a green flag

Meesho announces a 'reset and recharge' break for all employees from October 26 to November 3, allowing them to unplug from work. The initiative, praised on social media, follows a successful Mega Blockbuster Sale and aims to promote work-life balance.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Meesho's ‘reset and recharge’ break earned applaud from netizens.
Meesho’s ‘reset and recharge’ break earned applaud from netizens.

To ensure work-life balance among its employees, the online marketplace Meesho is set to begin another edition of its ‘reset and recharge’ break for all company employees. The initiative will ensure that all Meesho employees enjoy a full break from their work (free from calls, laptops, meetings, etc.) from 26 October to 3 November.

Also Read | New-age companies Pine Labs and Zepto eyeing shift of base to India, says report

The initiative has received massive applause on social media, with many calling it a big green flag for employees looking for a job. The company shared the news about its ‘reset and recharge’ break on LinkedIn.

Meesho's linkedin post sharing update on 'reset and recharge' work break on LinkedIn

While announcing an update on its nine-day-long break on social media, Meesho said in a LinkedIn post, “No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up calls, nothing work-related for 9 days!”

Also Read | Meesho resumes campus hiring, recruits 150 candidates in 2023

The nine-day-long break was announced after the company witnessed a successful season during its Mega Blockbuster Sale, according to the post.

"We're heading into our 4th consecutive company-wide "Reset and Recharge" break from October 26th to November 3rd. After the efforts put into this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale, it's time to fully unplug and focus on ourselves. This break is for us to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energized start to the year ahead," the post added.

Also Read | Flipkart dominates with 48% market share, Meesho emerges as fastest growing

Meesho's initiative received huge applause from social media users who called it a great way to inspire and motivate employees to work well.

“Wow, Meesho, 9 days of ‘recharge’? Relax, your bots have got it covered. With all those automated orders and returns, you’d think they’ve been on a break all year! Some of us are still out here actually working,” read a comment on the LinkedIn post.

“7-day break for employees? Meesho isn't just a green flag, it's a whole green forest! that's what I call dream company goals,” commented another user on the post.

“I can not even imagine this in the current hustle-type work Culture across all Industries. Incredible, Meesho. You guys have set an example [sic]”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘No laptop, meeting, sales, or…’: Meesho announces company-wide ‘reset & recharge’ break, netizens call it a green flag

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.