Meesho announces a 'reset and recharge' break for all employees from October 26 to November 3, allowing them to unplug from work. The initiative, praised on social media, follows a successful Mega Blockbuster Sale and aims to promote work-life balance.

To ensure work-life balance among its employees, the online marketplace Meesho is set to begin another edition of its 'reset and recharge' break for all company employees. The initiative will ensure that all Meesho employees enjoy a full break from their work (free from calls, laptops, meetings, etc.) from 26 October to 3 November.

The initiative has received massive applause on social media, with many calling it a big green flag for employees looking for a job. The company shared the news about its ‘reset and recharge’ break on LinkedIn.

While announcing an update on its nine-day-long break on social media, Meesho said in a LinkedIn post, "No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up calls, nothing work-related for 9 days!"

The nine-day-long break was announced after the company witnessed a successful season during its Mega Blockbuster Sale, according to the post.

"We're heading into our 4th consecutive company-wide "Reset and Recharge" break from October 26th to November 3rd. After the efforts put into this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale, it's time to fully unplug and focus on ourselves. This break is for us to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energized start to the year ahead," the post added.

Meesho's initiative received huge applause from social media users who called it a great way to inspire and motivate employees to work well.

“Wow, Meesho, 9 days of ‘recharge’? Relax, your bots have got it covered. With all those automated orders and returns, you’d think they’ve been on a break all year! Some of us are still out here actually working," read a comment on the LinkedIn post.

“7-day break for employees? Meesho isn't just a green flag, it's a whole green forest! that's what I call dream company goals," commented another user on the post.